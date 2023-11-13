Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KSS is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) is $25.29, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for KSS is 105.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.41% of that float. On November 13, 2023, KSS’s average trading volume was 4.91M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KSS) stock’s latest price update

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS)’s stock price has dropped by -3.12 in relation to previous closing price of 22.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-11-06 that To build on positive momentum, Tom Kingsbury has invited other brands that have youthful appeal to have boutiques at Kohl’s.

KSS’s Market Performance

KSS’s stock has fallen by -11.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.87% and a quarterly drop of -21.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Kohl’s Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for KSS’s stock, with a -9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $24 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KSS Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.23. In addition, Kohl’s Corp. saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corp., valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corp. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value -2.51, with -0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Kohl’s Corp. (KSS), the company’s capital structure generated 201.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.