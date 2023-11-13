Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for KSCP is $3.75, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 61.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KSCP on November 13, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-29 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KSCP #SecurityRobot–Knightscope to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.03% and a quarterly drop of -52.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.82% for Knightscope Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.08% for KSCP’s stock, with a -26.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -23.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7498. In addition, Knightscope Inc saw -64.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc, valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value -378.56, with -99.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.