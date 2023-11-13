Keycorp (KEY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that Bill Gross, the Bond King, is back in the news this week. Last week, I detailed how Bill Gross focused on equity arbitrage opportunities while forecasting a recession.

Is It Worth Investing in Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keycorp (KEY) is $12.67, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on November 13, 2023 was 14.42M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stock saw an increase of -3.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.09% and a quarterly increase of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Keycorp (KEY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Keycorp saw -37.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of Keycorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of Keycorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Keycorp (KEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.