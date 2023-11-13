JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Experiences 0.43% Monthly Change

In the past week, JPM stock has gone up by 2.40%, with a monthly gain of 0.43% and a quarterly plunge of -5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for JPM’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is above average at 8.74x. The 36-month beta value for JPM is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JPM is $170.21, which is $23.78 above than the current price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on November 13, 2023 was 9.15M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 144.29, however, the company has experienced a 2.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that In today’s article, I will show you the current allocation of the 20 largest positions of my personal investment portfolio. I will demonstrate that the portfolio is relatively concentrated, with 5 positions accounting for 50.79% of the overall investment portfolio. I will explain in greater detail why the elevated risk level of this concentrated portfolio still aligns with my risk-tolerance.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $140 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.60. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.