Joint Corp (JYNT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) has jumped by 12.89 compared to previous close of 7.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kirsten Chapman – Managing Director and Principal, HA Investor Relations Peter Holt – President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Singleton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Magnusen – B. Riley FBR George Kelly – ROTH MKM Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to The Joint Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) Right Now?

Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joint Corp (JYNT) is $15.63, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for JYNT is 14.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JYNT on November 13, 2023 was 171.25K shares.

JYNT’s Market Performance

JYNT’s stock has seen a 5.32% increase for the week, with a 1.84% rise in the past month and a -21.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for Joint Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for JYNT’s stock, with a -36.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JYNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JYNT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for JYNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JYNT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JYNT Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYNT rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Joint Corp saw -40.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JYNT starting from Bandera Partners LLC, who purchase 218,101 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 21. After this action, Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,937,296 shares of Joint Corp, valued at $2,092,098 using the latest closing price.

Bandera Partners LLC, the 10% Owner of Joint Corp, purchase 22,666 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Bandera Partners LLC is holding 3,719,195 shares at $215,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.55 for the present operating margin

+82.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Joint Corp stands at +1.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.32. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.97 for asset returns.

Based on Joint Corp (JYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.59. Total debt to assets is 28.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joint Corp (JYNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.