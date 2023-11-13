Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a -16.83% decrease in the past week, with a -15.88% drop in the past month, and a -32.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.33% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is $8.20, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 381.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.64% of that float. On November 13, 2023, JOBY’s average trading volume was 5.35M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a -16.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-08 that It’s been a fantastic year for eVTOL stocks with a big rally for some of the best names in the industry. There are two reasons for eVTOL stocks surging higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 54.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Field Matthew, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Nov 06. After this action, Field Matthew now owns 203,978 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $126,420 using the latest closing price.

Allison Eric, the Head of Product of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 26,932 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Allison Eric is holding 364,892 shares at $165,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.