Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has jumped by 10.90 compared to previous close of 2.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-22 that A fresh press release from this morning is putting Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ: JFBR ) in the spotlight. Reportedly, Jeffs’ Brands entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with SuperBuzz.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JFBR is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 3.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for JFBR on November 13, 2023 was 7.68K shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

JFBR stock saw an increase of 1.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly increase of -26.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.41% for Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.08% for JFBR’s stock, with a -44.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.35%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Jeffs Brands Ltd saw -63.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.01 for the present operating margin

+3.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs Brands Ltd stands at -37.57. The total capital return value is set at -47.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.72.

Based on Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.