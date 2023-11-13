JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JD.com Inc ADR (JD) by analysts is $323.17, which is $18.63 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of JD was 10.72M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

JD) stock’s latest price update

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 25.75, however, the company has experienced a -4.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Wall Street has swung between bull and bear markets for nearly four years, with the Nasdaq-100 being the most volatile of the major stock indexes. Two Nasdaq-100 companies with sustained growth catalysts are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

JD’s Market Performance

JD’s stock has fallen by -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly drop of -29.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for JD.com Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for JD’s stock, with a -30.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -54.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.