InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, NVIV stock has gone down by -16.76%, with a monthly decline of -28.57% and a quarterly plunge of -40.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.12% for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.62% for NVIV stock, with a simple moving average of -43.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVIV is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) is $937.50, which is $936.75 above the current market price. The public float for NVIV is 2.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On November 13, 2023, NVIV’s average trading volume was 13.78K shares.

NVIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) has plunged by -14.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.88, but the company has seen a -16.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-10-07 that Source: ra2 studio/Shutterstock InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV ) stock is on the move Friday after the company reached a deal for a direct offering of its shares. The registered direct offering has InVivo Therapeutics agreeing to sell 523,810 shares of NVIV stock to a single institutional investor.

NVIV Trading at -29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVIV fell by -16.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9309. In addition, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp saw -68.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVIV

The total capital return value is set at -58.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.33. Equity return is now at value -98.11, with -81.32 for asset returns.

Based on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 5.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.