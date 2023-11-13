Intel Corp. (INTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INTC is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 27 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INTC is $37.36, which is -$1.5 below than the current price. The public float for INTC is 4.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on November 13, 2023 was 36.89M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.80relation to previous closing price of 37.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has hinted at the likelihood of implementing further interest rate hikes to counter inflation with a potential tightening slated for the December meeting. Although market expectations lean towards a pause, Powell underscored the nuanced equilibrium required to tackle inflation without causing undue economic harm.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC’s stock has risen by 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.48% and a quarterly rise of 8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Intel Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $33 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.24. In addition, Intel Corp. saw 47.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $36.80 back on Nov 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 25,475 shares of Intel Corp., valued at $249,333 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corp., sale 1 shares at $32.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 193,955 shares at $32 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corp. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corp. (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Intel Corp. (INTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.