Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock Showcases 22.26% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has seen a 17.37% increase in the past week, with a 28.92% gain in the past month, and a 128.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.26% for IMMX’s stock, with a 73.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMMX is -0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) is $14.00, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 7.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On November 13, 2023, IMMX’s average trading volume was 221.87K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has soared by 12.94 in relation to previous closing price of 3.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Immix (IMMX) gets ODD designation in the United States for lead candidate NXC-201 for the treatment of amyloid light chain (AL) Amyloidosis.

IMMX Trading at 27.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares surge +40.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 82.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 757,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $17,396 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 750,000 shares at $25,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -65.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.