IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for BACK is $34.50, which is $32.94 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 0.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BACK on November 13, 2023 was 27.45K shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) has jumped by 22.83 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-27 that Penny stocks are generally defined as securities that trade for less than $5 a share. These stocks can be volatile and unpredictable, leading many investors to avoid them.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BACK’s Market Performance

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has seen a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.81% decline in the past month and a -50.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.96% for BACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.23% for BACK’s stock, with a -61.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -23.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.77%, as shares sank -18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7203. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc saw -73.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc stands at -113.14. The total capital return value is set at -60.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.27. Equity return is now at value -268.04, with -137.82 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK), the company’s capital structure generated 89.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 37.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.