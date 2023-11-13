HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) has surged by 1.34 when compared to previous closing price of 3.35, but the company has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that -Earnings Webinar Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 14, 2023- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUYA is also noteworthy at 0.68.

The public float for HUYA is 90.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on November 13, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

HUYA’s Market Performance

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a 9.87% rise in the past month, and a 29.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for HUYA’s stock, with a -0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Equity return is now at value -3.45, with -2.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.