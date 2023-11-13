Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on November 13, 2023 was 9.92M shares.
The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has increased by 22.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is in the news Thursday after the cybersecurity solutions company announced a new Chief Financial Officer. Kobi Levi is joining as the next CFO of HUB Cyber Security.
HUBC’s Market Performance
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a -13.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.63% gain in the past month and a -24.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.64% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.22% for HUBC’s stock, with a -80.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
HUBC Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.30% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 25.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.66%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -13.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5401. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.