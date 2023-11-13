HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has gone down by -1.24% for the week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month and a -3.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.22% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for HSBC’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) by analysts is $48.19, which is $10.73 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.89B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HSBC was 2.01M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 37.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-13 that Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC, says the bearish scenario on markets and the US economy will continue to allow “pretty positive surprises” as he makes the case for a “Goldilocks-y” environment for stocks in the year ahead. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.

HSBC Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.56. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.