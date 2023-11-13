Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.34relation to previous closing price of 67.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-10 that U.S. equities rallied Friday to post solid gains, with the S&P 500 adding 1.6% and the Nasdaq soaring 2%. The market powered ahead as bond yields pulled back from their jump Thursday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that policymakers may need to continue taking steps to bring down inflation.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is $83.23, which is $11.1 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 241.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on November 13, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has seen a 5.04% increase for the week, with a 6.23% rise in the past month and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for Hologic, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.88% for HOLX’s stock, with a -7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.65. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw -3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from GARRETT SCOTT T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $79.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, GARRETT SCOTT T now owns 57,039 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $797,240 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Essex D, the Div. President, GYN Surgical of Hologic, Inc., sale 2,390 shares at $83.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mitchell Essex D is holding 7,212 shares at $200,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.