Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s stock price has plunge by -14.81relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS ) stock is on the move Thursday after announcing an agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. This new agreement has Heart Test Laboratories’ HeartSciences working with Icahn Mount Sinai to commercialize electrocardiographic artificial intelligence ( AI ) algorithms and assets.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) is $3.80, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for HSCS is 7.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSCS on November 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS stock saw a decrease of -31.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -60.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -81.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.85% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.62% for HSCS’s stock, with a -83.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at -64.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.90%, as shares sank -58.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -31.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2686. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc saw -81.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118698.33 for the present operating margin

-476.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc stands at -123384.27. Equity return is now at value -519.34, with -150.59 for asset returns.

Based on Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS), the company’s capital structure generated 679.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 47.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 813.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.