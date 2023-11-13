Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HMY stock has gone down by -3.37%, with a monthly decline of -2.57% and a quarterly surge of 22.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for HMY’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) by analysts is $3.78, which is -$0.96 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HMY was 4.04M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has jumped by 5.93 compared to previous close of 4.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Harmony Gold reported today that an employee tragically lost their life at its Tshepong North mine, following a gravity-related fall of ground incident, early morning on Friday, 6 October 2023, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province of South Africa.

HMY Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 39.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.