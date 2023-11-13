Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has gone up by 3.48% for the week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month and a -6.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for GRAB’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRAB is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is $4.71, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 1.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On November 13, 2023, GRAB’s average trading volume was 19.10M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.61 in relation to its previous close of 3.29. However, the company has experienced a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-09 that Singapore’s Grab has logged its first profit on an adjusted basis as it looks to expand. The ride-hailing and delivery giant shared that news as it released quarterly earnings on Thursday (Nov. 9).

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.95 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -13.02, with -9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.