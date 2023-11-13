Genius Group Ltd (GNS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNS is 15.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNS is $5.00, The public float for GNS is 16.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on November 13, 2023 was 9.07M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that If you’re wondering what’s going on in the stock market today, or trying to find the best penny stocks to buy now, understand that global tensions have heated up over the weekend in the Middle East. This followed an incursion by armed militants into Israeli territory.

GNS’s Market Performance

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has seen a -7.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -48.64% decline in the past month and a -62.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.62% for GNS’s stock, with a -64.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares sank -40.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7241. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 78.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.