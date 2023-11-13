Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, GEN stock has gone up by 9.36%, with a monthly gain of 11.45% and a quarterly plunge of -8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Gen Digital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.95% for GEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gen Digital Inc (GEN) is $24.75, which is $5.47 above the current market price. The public float for GEN is 579.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on November 13, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

GEN) stock’s latest price update

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 19.00, however, the company has experienced a 9.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Gen Digital’s (GEN) Q2 results reflect the benefits of the global business expansion, Avast acquisition and strong customer growth, leading to year-over-year growth in revenues and bookings.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $27 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEN Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Gen Digital Inc saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Vlcek Ondrej, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on May 17. After this action, Vlcek Ondrej now owns 4,160,061 shares of Gen Digital Inc, valued at $4,737,000 using the latest closing price.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the CFO of Gen Digital Inc, sale 1,033 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DERSE NATALIE MARIE is holding 235,863 shares at $21,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+77.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc stands at +40.41. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.64. Equity return is now at value 68.97, with 8.78 for asset returns.

Based on Gen Digital Inc (GEN), the company’s capital structure generated 446.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.70. Total debt to assets is 61.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gen Digital Inc (GEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.