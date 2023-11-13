Gap, Inc. (GPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPS is $12.04, which is -$1.44 below the current price. The public float for GPS is 209.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPS on November 13, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

GPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 13.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that American Eagle (AEO), OneSpa (OSW), Gap (GPS) and Xerox (XRX) are four of the best and cheapest stocks that can be invested in as the Fed turns hawkish again.

GPS’s Market Performance

Gap, Inc. (GPS) has experienced a -3.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.40% rise in the past month, and a 28.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for GPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for GPS’s stock, with a 28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $17 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPS Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Gap, Inc. saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Gilligan Sarah, who sale 8,712 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Gilligan Sarah now owns 11,741 shares of Gap, Inc., valued at $121,968 using the latest closing price.

Barbeito Horacio, the President & CEO, Old Navy of Gap, Inc., sale 547 shares at $11.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Barbeito Horacio is holding 0 shares at $6,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gap, Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.55. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Gap, Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 269.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gap, Inc. (GPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.