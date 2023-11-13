GAN Limited (GAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.31 in relation to its previous close of 1.66. However, the company has experienced a 82.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that GAN Limited shares surged 83% to $1.63 in midday trading on Wednesday after the sports-betting technology provider agreed to be acquired by Sega Sammy Holdings, a Japanese company known for its arcade and video games. Sega Sammy said it will pay $1.97 per share for GAN, a 121% premium to Tuesday’s closing price, or a total consideration of about $84.4 million.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GAN Limited (GAN) is $1.97, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 42.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On November 13, 2023, GAN’s average trading volume was 604.41K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stock saw an increase of 82.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 47.59% and a quarterly increase of -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for GAN Limited (GAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.74% for GAN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.83% for the last 200 days.

GAN Trading at 40.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +42.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +81.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1113. In addition, GAN Limited saw 9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. The total capital return value is set at -17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.61. Equity return is now at value -223.83, with -108.40 for asset returns.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 135.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.55. Total debt to assets is 27.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GAN Limited (GAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.