FTC Solar Inc’s (FTCI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone down by -64.79%, with a monthly decline of -66.40% and a quarterly plunge of -79.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.06% for FTC Solar Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.58% for FTCI’s stock, with a -81.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) by analysts is $1.29, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 53.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.57% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of FTCI was 2.23M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) has dropped by -2.11 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -64.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Michalek – Vice President, Investor Relations Shaker Sadasivam – Chairman of the Board Patrick Cook – Chief Commercial Officer Cathy Behnen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Philip Shen – ROTH MKM Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James & Associates Jon Windham – UBS Alex Vrabel – Bank of America Operator Hello and welcome to FTC Solar Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.65 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -66.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.50%, as shares sank -66.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -64.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1019. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -83.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Aminpour Sasan, who purchase 220,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Nov 09. After this action, Aminpour Sasan now owns 1,429,724 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

Morris Robert Phelps, the Chief Financial Officer of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 72,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Morris Robert Phelps is holding 508,709 shares at $100,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -41.64 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.