Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 35.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $57.78, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 637.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTNT on November 13, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 49.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Fortinet stock has turned into a disaster since this summer as management has disappointed with guidance two quarters in a row. However, there’s more going on under the hood than just disappointing guidance.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT’s stock has risen by 0.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.38% and a quarterly drop of -14.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Fortinet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for FTNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.02. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 8,918 shares at the price of $50.26 back on Nov 03. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $448,229 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc, sale 7,535 shares at $56.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $422,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.