Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for FIS is $65.26, which is $12.85 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 590.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FIS on November 13, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has jumped by 1.22 compared to previous close of 51.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and DLocal (DLO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has seen a 0.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.57% gain in the past month and a -6.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for FIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for FIS’s stock, with a -8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $58 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIS Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.72. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 1,045 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 7,378 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., valued at $55,385 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., purchase 855 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 4,598 shares at $45,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stands at -115.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.07. Equity return is now at value -72.71, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.