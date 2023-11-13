Examining the Volatility of Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) Stock

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has gone up by 53.18% for the week, with a 84.07% rise in the past month and a 126.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.13% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.71% for METC’s stock, with a 115.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for METC is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for METC is $14.50, which is -$3.76 below the current price. The public float for METC is 43.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of METC on November 13, 2023 was 480.63K shares.

METC) stock’s latest price update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has soared by 4.52 in relation to previous closing price of 17.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 53.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Unlock your portfolio value by investing in high earnings yield stocks like PPC, GIII, METC and REVG.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 73.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares surge +86.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +52.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 153.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $7.58 back on May 31. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 38,027 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $15,160 using the latest closing price.

Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 3,600 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith is holding 14,477 shares at $32,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Equity return is now at value 20.47, with 11.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.