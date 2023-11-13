Evaluating the Ups and Downs of noco-noco Inc’s (NCNC) Stock

The stock of noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has gone down by -21.73% for the week, with a -60.24% drop in the past month and a -96.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.45% for NCNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.29% for NCNC’s stock, with a -96.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Right Now?

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNC on November 13, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC)’s stock price has decreased by -20.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a -21.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

NCNC Trading at -64.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.19%, as shares sank -56.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -21.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4096. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -97.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.