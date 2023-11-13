Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Liberty Latin America Ltd’s (LILA) Stock

In the past week, LILA stock has gone up by 4.81%, with a monthly decline of -2.84% and a quarterly plunge of -21.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Liberty Latin America Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for LILA’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) Right Now?

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LILA is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LILA is $11.08, which is $3.89 above the current price. The public float for LILA is 37.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILA on November 13, 2023 was 237.95K shares.

LILA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.52 in comparison to its previous close of 6.39, however, the company has experienced a 4.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Matt Read – Treasurer Balan Nair – President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Noyes – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Rollins – Citigroup Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Cesar Medina – Morgan Stanley Soomit Datta – New Street Research Matthew Harrigan – Benchmark Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LILA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LILA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8.70 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILA Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILA rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILA starting from WINTER JOHN M, who sale 21,646 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Aug 30. After this action, WINTER JOHN M now owns 238,568 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd, valued at $197,970 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd, purchase 60,314 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 12,203,603 shares at $471,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA), the company’s capital structure generated 415.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.58. Total debt to assets is 58.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.