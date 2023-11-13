Evaluating the Impact of -27.54 Increase on FREYR Battery’s (FREY) Stock

In the past week, FREY stock has gone down by -57.87%, with a monthly decline of -63.24% and a quarterly plunge of -81.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.34% for FREY’s stock, with a -78.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FREY is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FREY is $10.56, which is $9.06 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 117.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.48% of that float. The average trading volume for FREY on November 13, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has plunge by -27.54relation to previous closing price of 2.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -57.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY ) is among the most closely-watched stocks in today’s session. This company, which focuses on energy storage systems and the production of lithium ion-based battery cells, saw significant attention as a key potential innovator in the race for improved battery technology.

FREY Trading at -67.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.54%, as shares sank -61.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -57.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3150. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -82.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.