Evaluating the Impact of 0.99 Increase on Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) Stock

The stock of Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a -8.32% decrease in the past week, with a -12.26% drop in the past month, and a -20.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for CPNG’s stock, with a -8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coupang Inc (CPNG) by analysts is $21.20, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CPNG was 6.78M shares.

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has increased by 0.99 when compared to last closing price of 15.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Coupang reported strong growth in its Q3 earnings report. The company dominates e-commerce in South Korea and is entering the Taiwanese market.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,673 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 254,530 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $79,207 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung, the of Coupang Inc, sale 939 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 259,203 shares at $17,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.