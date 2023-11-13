Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) is 45.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETON is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) is $10.00, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for ETON is 22.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On November 13, 2023, ETON’s average trading volume was 465.14K shares.

ETON) stock’s latest price update

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON)’s stock price has decreased by -15.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has seen a -15.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants David Krempa – Chief Business Officer Sean Brynjelsen – Chief Executive Officer James Gruber – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Raghuram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Eton Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ETON’s Market Performance

ETON’s stock has fallen by -15.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly drop of -4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for ETON’s stock, with a 0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ETON Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON fell by -15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 36.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.87 for the present operating margin

+67.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -42.45. The total capital return value is set at -37.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.50. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 8.42 for asset returns.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON), the company’s capital structure generated 50.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.54. Total debt to assets is 26.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.