Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is 10.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) is $31.75, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On November 13, 2023, EPD’s average trading volume was 4.26M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.35 in relation to its previous close of 25.89. However, the company has experienced a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that When life comes knocking, you need a friend to keep you standing upright. Income to overwhelm your expenses is a must for a “SWAN” investment. Enterprise Products Partners issues a K-1 at tax time.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.32% drop in the past month, and a -3.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for EPD’s stock, with a -1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.85. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.