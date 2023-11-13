Energous Corp (WATT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has decreased by -26.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Craig MacPhail – Investor Relations Cesar Johnston – President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Kim Van Dongen – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Suji Desilva – ROTH Capital Partners, LLC Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Hello. Good day, and welcome to the Energous Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energous Corp (WATT) is $3.50, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for WATT is 4.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WATT on November 13, 2023 was 68.83K shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

WATT stock saw an increase of -13.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.68% and a quarterly increase of -56.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for Energous Corp (WATT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for WATT’s stock, with a -72.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

WATT Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8695. In addition, Energous Corp saw -89.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from MANNINA WILLIAM T, who sale 22,356 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, MANNINA WILLIAM T now owns 181,872 shares of Energous Corp, valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

MANNINA WILLIAM T, the Acting CFO (Interim) of Energous Corp, sale 3,981 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANNINA WILLIAM T is holding 204,228 shares at $1,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3040.91 for the present operating margin

-164.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corp stands at -3086.41. The total capital return value is set at -69.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.05. Equity return is now at value -94.37, with -77.34 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corp (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -28.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energous Corp (WATT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.