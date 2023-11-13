Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 24.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDR is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDR is $31.17, which is $6.86 above than the current price. The public float for EDR is 196.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on November 13, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR’s stock has seen a 1.50% increase for the week, with a 24.86% rise in the past month and a -3.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.21% for EDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +32.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.40. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 10,416 shares at the price of $22.31 back on Sep 19. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $232,352 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 236,487 shares at $24.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 279,597 shares at $5,696,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.