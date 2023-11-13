DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) Stock: A 17.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, DKNG stock has gone up by 3.79%, with a monthly gain of 18.91% and a quarterly surge of 19.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.57% for DKNG’s stock, with a 40.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $38.10, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 429.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKNG on November 13, 2023 was 12.00M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 34.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-10 that Dublin-based Flutter has applied for its shares to list on the NYSE in its first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.12. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 207.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 105,660 shares at the price of $34.26 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 2,820,182 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $3,619,912 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 3,202 shares at $34.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 2,820,182 shares at $109,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.