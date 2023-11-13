Doximity Inc (DOCS): A Technical Analysis

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Doximity Inc (DOCS) is $26.27, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for DOCS is 122.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on November 13, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has increased by 16.24 when compared to last closing price of 20.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either Icon PLC (ICLR) or Doximity (DOCS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a 8.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.97% gain in the past month and a 2.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.86% for DOCS’s stock, with a -19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCS Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Overpeck Craig, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.55 back on Oct 16. After this action, Overpeck Craig now owns 119,741 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $21,550 using the latest closing price.

Overpeck Craig, the of Doximity Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $21.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Overpeck Craig is holding 120,741 shares at $21,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at +26.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.