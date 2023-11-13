Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.73 in relation to its previous close of 2.03. However, the company has experienced a -65.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Ltd., went public last week but has seen minimal growth since listing. Davis has an asset-light business model with significant pricing power and high returns in 2022. The company’s profitability is driven by a global sugar shortage and cost-plus pricing, but the share price is largely speculative.

Is It Worth Investing in Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) is 12.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for DTCK is 4.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On November 13, 2023, DTCK’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

DTCK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 109.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 35.90% for Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -54.96% for DTCK stock, with a simple moving average of -53.83% for the last 200 days.

DTCK Trading at -53.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 109.37%, as shares sank -38.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK fell by -65.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.6554. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd. saw -66.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Davis Commodities Ltd. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 113.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 101.89. Equity return is now at value 110.65, with 21.06 for asset returns.

Based on Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.23. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.41 and the total asset turnover is 9.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.