Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Datadog Inc (DDOG) is $115.62, which is $11.97 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 268.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. On November 13, 2023, DDOG’s average trading volume was 4.28M shares.

The stock price of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has surged by 3.41 when compared to previous closing price of 100.23, but the company has seen a 26.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Datadog’s products are increasingly seen as important to an organization’s tech infrastructure as evidenced by year-over-year customer and revenue growth. The company has successfully evolved its business into areas such as cybersecurity.

DDOG’s Market Performance

Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen a 26.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.81% gain in the past month and a 15.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.56% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $108 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.47. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 41.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from OBSTLER DAVID M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $81.41 back on Oct 26. After this action, OBSTLER DAVID M now owns 260,617 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $814,124 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 85,637 shares at $90.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 317,784 shares at $7,713,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datadog Inc (DDOG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.