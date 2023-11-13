Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 26.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-11-06 that Oil and gas producer Coterra Energy reported a third-quarter profit on Monday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by an increase in production and higher realized prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is 9.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is $32.65, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 737.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On November 13, 2023, CTRA’s average trading volume was 6.10M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has seen a -3.82% decrease for the week, with a -5.60% drop in the past month and a -3.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for CTRA’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.07. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 11.09 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.