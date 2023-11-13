Corteva Inc (CTVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corteva Inc (CTVA) by analysts is $61.74, which is $18.19 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 708.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CTVA was 3.97M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 44.51. However, the company has seen a -13.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-10 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer explains why he is keeping an eye on shares of Corteva Inc.

CTVA’s Market Performance

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has seen a -13.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.91% decline in the past month and a -16.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.30% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -22.16% for the last 200 days.

CTVA Trading at -13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from ANDERSON DAVID J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $52.97 back on Sep 15. After this action, ANDERSON DAVID J now owns 65,308 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $105,940 using the latest closing price.

Magro Charles V., the Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $60.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Magro Charles V. is holding 126,095 shares at $2,425,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.