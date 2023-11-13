Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has increased by 10.75 when compared to last closing price of 30.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Following strong Q3 results on Thursday, the growth of Light & Wonder (LNW) and Consolidated Water (CWCO) has become more appealing.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is above average at 25.23x. The 36-month beta value for CWCO is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CWCO is $28.50, which is -$5.3 below than the current price. The public float for CWCO is 14.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of CWCO on November 13, 2023 was 168.29K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

CWCO’s stock has seen a 8.16% increase for the week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month and a 32.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.35% for CWCO’s stock, with a 56.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWCO stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CWCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWCO in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $28 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWCO Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 128.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 4,815 shares at the price of $25.67 back on Aug 24. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 3,949 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $123,601 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,289 shares at $26.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $85,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +8.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.12. Equity return is now at value 13.55, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.