Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD)’s stock price has plunge by 31.42relation to previous closing price of 2.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -52.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) Right Now?

The public float for CAUD is 2.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CAUD on November 13, 2023 was 117.69K shares.

CAUD’s Market Performance

CAUD stock saw a decrease of -52.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -73.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -71.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 56.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.88% for Collective Audience Inc (CAUD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.56% for CAUD stock, with a simple moving average of -71.00% for the last 200 days.

CAUD Trading at -72.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.17%, as shares sank -73.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAUD fell by -52.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Collective Audience Inc saw -70.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAUD

The total capital return value is set at -10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Collective Audience Inc (CAUD), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 17.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.