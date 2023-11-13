Coinbase Global Inc (COIN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $84.95, which is -$7.97 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 179.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on November 13, 2023 was 8.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has soared by 0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 92.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-11 that Amidst the relative calm on Wall Street, including the S&P 500 inching forward, the potential bubble in tech stocks poses a challenge for investors. The cooler-than-expected jobs report and a retreating bond market indicate that the Fed’s hawkish stance may soften.

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has experienced a 8.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.58% rise in the past month, and a 14.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.19% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +26.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.26. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 162.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $74.34 back on Oct 19. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 10,558 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $85,119 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 1,145 shares at $74.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 11,703 shares at $85,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.