Citigroup Inc (C) Stock Sees a1.40 Increase

In the past week, C stock has gone down by -0.43%, with a monthly gain of 1.32% and a quarterly plunge of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Citigroup Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for C’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is 6.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for C is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citigroup Inc (C) is $49.94, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On November 13, 2023, C’s average trading volume was 17.33M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 41.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Many banks have reported significantly larger unrealized securities losses in 3Q as interest rates rose in the quarter. The unrealized losses have grown so large as to be orange flags for a few banks. One of the reasons there could be new increased capital requirements is because of the large unrealized losses across the banking industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.37. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.59, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citigroup Inc (C) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.