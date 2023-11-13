Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has surged by 1.35 when compared to previous closing price of 26.76, but the company has seen a -0.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) by analysts is $30.33, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for CNP is 629.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CNP was 4.54M shares.

CNP’s Market Performance

CNP stock saw a decrease of -0.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for CNP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNP Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Centerpoint Energy Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Wells Jason P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $26.91 back on Nov 09. After this action, Wells Jason P. now owns 55,560 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc., valued at $269,050 using the latest closing price.

Smitherman Barry T, the Director of Centerpoint Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $30.51 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Smitherman Barry T is holding 21,075 shares at $152,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerpoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 8.78, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.