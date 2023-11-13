Castellum Inc’s (CTM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CTM stock has gone down by -9.44%, with a monthly gain of 84.21% and a quarterly plunge of -27.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.17% for Castellum Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for CTM’s stock, with a -47.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Castellum Inc (CTM) by analysts is $1.40, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for CTM is 5.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.31% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CTM was 652.79K shares.

CTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) has jumped by 31.04 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Castellum’s share price has seen some ups and downs but is still not at fair value. The company has changed due to management changes and is no longer a high-yielding dividend stock. Castellum remains a high-quality player in the Swedish property sector, but macro and interest-rate risks persist.

CTM Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.46%, as shares surge +80.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3563. In addition, Castellum Inc saw -72.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from Fuller Mark C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 13. After this action, Fuller Mark C now owns 7,663,659 shares of Castellum Inc, valued at $650 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT JAY O, the of Castellum Inc, purchase 18,400 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WRIGHT JAY O is holding 9,410,712 shares at $19,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.30 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc stands at -35.33. The total capital return value is set at -34.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.53. Equity return is now at value -73.86, with -41.54 for asset returns.

Based on Castellum Inc (CTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Castellum Inc (CTM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.