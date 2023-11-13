Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock Observes 2.64% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month, and a -1.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for COF’s stock, with a 2.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is above average at 7.95x. The 36-month beta value for COF is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COF is $110.37, which is $4.59 above than the current price. The public float for COF is 375.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of COF on November 13, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has jumped by 1.15 compared to previous close of 104.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Many banks have reported significantly larger unrealized securities losses in 3Q as interest rates rose in the quarter. The unrealized losses have grown so large as to be orange flags for a few banks. One of the reasons there could be new increased capital requirements is because of the large unrealized losses across the banking industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $106 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.78. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 3,890 shares at the price of $105.76 back on Nov 09. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,848,412 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $411,406 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 3,891 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,848,412 shares at $408,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp. stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.