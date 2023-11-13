Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-10 that Quarterly results from the U.S.’s largest cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. missed analyst estimates, while Ascend Wellness managed to beat forecasts.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CGC is 578.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGC on November 13, 2023 was 51.75M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a -17.04% decrease in the past week, with a -23.15% drop in the past month, and a 31.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.19% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.87% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -54.24% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at -31.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares sank -25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5691. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -77.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.