Canoo Inc (GOEV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Canoo Inc (GOEV) by analysts is $3.11, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 578.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.07% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GOEV was 23.51M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.22 in relation to its previous close of 0.23. However, the company has experienced a -10.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that Small-cap stocks, typically defined as having a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, have been underperforming the broader market this year. The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks the performance of small-cap companies, is down 0.9% year-to-date, compared to the 12.2% gain of the S&P 500 Index.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV’s stock has fallen by -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.28% and a quarterly drop of -51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Canoo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.73% for GOEV’s stock, with a -59.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -38.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2731. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -80.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 1,001 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Nov 07. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 282,618 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $260 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc, sale 2,814 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 285,456 shares at $1,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -170.76, with -78.19 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.